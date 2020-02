Staff report

Longtime docent Mary Susa was awarded the Edna Kimbro Award at the California Missions Foundation Conference in Monterey on Saturday, Feb. 15. Susa was one of the original members of the first California Mission Studies Association Conference in 1984 at Mission San Juan Capistrano. Susa has been on the board of the California Mission Studies Association, as well as the California Missions Foundation. Susa is currently still active in the docent community.