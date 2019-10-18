Los Patrones Parkway Opens to Public

By Shawn Raymundo

The Ranch announced this week that the second phase of construction for Los Patrones Parkway in Rancho Mission Viejo has wrapped up, opening up the 4.5-mile road completely from Oso Parkway to Cow Camp Road.

“This is further evidence of The Ranch’s long-standing commitment to enhancing South County mobility in advance of development, while providing mobility benefits to neighboring communities,” Mike Balsamo, senior vice president of governmental relations for The Ranch, said in a press release.

Construction of the project saw months of delays because of the heavy rainfall Southern California received this past winter. The southern portion of Los Patrones was initially estimated to open in late 2018.

“The completion of Los Patrones Parkway has been five years in the making, but it was worth the wait,” Orange County Board Supervisor and Chairperson Lisa Bartlett said in the release, adding: “We’re proud of how it all came together for the benefit of the Fifth District and the greater region.”

Rancho Mission Viejo is footing the bill for the project, which is part of The Ranch’s commitment laid in its transportation program for the planned community that the County of Orange approved of back in 2014.

The first phase of Los Patrones that connected the end of the 241 Toll Road down to Chiquita Canyon Drive opened to the public in September 2018. The Ranch notes that the initial phase included a multi-purpose trail for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Ranch also boasts that both phases of the arterial highway were “designed with the environment in mind” as two wildlife crossings were constructed, a wildlife exclusion fence was put up and more than 80 acres of slopes with native plants were revegetated.

“Because the roadway goes through the Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo, special attention was paid to mitigating impacts from runoff and being a good steward of the natural resources, Balsamo said in the release. “We’ve incorporated water quality treatment systems in compliance with the latest state requirements.”

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo was the city editor for The Capistrano Dispatch before moving over become city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow The Capistrano Dispatch @CapoDispatch.