Los Patrones Sees Further Delays

By Shawn Raymundo

Motorists in Rancho Mission Viejo hoping to start taking Los Patrones Parkway down to Cow Camp Road will have to wait a bit longer, as completion of the project has been further delayed because of the heavy rains Southern California received this past winter, The Ranch said.

The southern portion of Los Patrones, extending past Chiquita Canyon Drive, could open in the coming months, as The Ranch is targeting completion in the early part of the fourth quarter this calendar year.

The Ranch had initially anticipated the second phase of the project to be completed by late 2018, before telling The Capistrano Dispatch this past February that the project was still underway because of the heavy rains that had occurred and would instead open in second quarter of the year.

When completed, Los Patrones will connect Chiquita Canyon to Cow Camp. The roughly 3.5-mile stretch of Los Patrones from Oso Parkway to Chiquita was completed and opened to the public in September 2018.

Mike Balsamo, senior vice president of governmental relations for The Ranch, has previously stated the County of Orange is evaluating some options to extend Los Patrones south past Cow Camp, but nothing has been determined.

Rancho Mission Viejo is paying for the highway, which is expected to give commuters access to job centers on both ends of the road, as well as provide quick access to the SR-241 toll road at Oso Parkway.

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow The Dispatch @CapoDispatch.