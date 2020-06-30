Majority of San Juan Capistrano Residents Have Responded to Census

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

An overwhelming majority of San Juan Capistrano residents have responded to the 2020 Census, as of this post.

On Monday, June 29, San Juan had a 75% response rate, higher than the current state rate of 62.9%. So far, Orange County has a response rate of 70.2%, and the 49th Congressional District has a 68.2% response rate.

Neighboring towns San Clemente and Dana Point have response rates of 69.8% and 64.1%, respectively.

San Juan Capistrano reportedly is one of numerous Orange County cities that already surpassed its 2010 response rate, including Mission Viejo and Lake Forest.

“The Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of Orange County for their high response rate,” said Julie Lam, regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”

The Census Bureau has adjusted operations to protect the health of the public and census workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring an accurate count. More than half of American households—61.8% as of this post—have already responded to the census count.

Response rates by state, county and city can be viewed on the census website. Online responses are preferred, though people can also contact a call center to be counted.

Census counts are used to determine funding allocations, and the schematics of political representation for areas on the state and federal level. More information can be found at 2020census.gov.