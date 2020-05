Staff report

The Marco Forster Middle School Mock Trial Team has a reason to celebrate during these turbulent times.

The team and its coaches won first place in the 2020 JSerra Junior High Mock Trial Tournament.

The tournament was recently held over two days via Zoom. The event was supposed to happen in March but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are turning to Zoom video conferences to hold events and get-togethers due to social distancing guidelines.