Marines Help Out in Los Rios Park

Members of the United States Marine Corps 1st Battalion, 11th Marines (1-11), the Goin’ Native program, and other people helped dig post holes at the Los Rios Park on Saturday, Jan. 25. The holes were for new plant signs donated by the San Juan Capistrano Rotary Club.

The Marines came from Camp Pendleton. Goin’ Native and the Rotary Club have previously helped Marines at Camp Pendleton and military veterans. San Juan Capistrano Mayor Pro Tem John Taylor was also at the park on Jan. 25 to help out.

“It feels good to give back after what they did for us,” Gilberto Ventura, a member of the 1-11, said. “They sent us care packages. It made us feel good to know that people cared, so I think it’s time to pay the same thing back. It’s pretty cool to be out here helping out.”