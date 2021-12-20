Trustee McNicholas Takes Over as New CUSD Board President

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

The Capistrano Unified School District’s governing board promoted Trustee Martha McNicholas to the role of board president as part of its annual organizational reshuffling held during the Dec. 15 meeting.

McNicholas, who represents parts of Dana Point and Laguna Niguel, was nominated by the board to serve as president for 2022. She takes over for former President Judy Bullockus, whose area of representation includes Mission Viejo.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to be president of this board in working with my colleagues last year but I am ready to hand over the reins,” Bullockus said.

McNicholas’ term will end in December 2022. She was first elected to the board in 2014, and reelected in 2018.

Trustee Krista Castellanos, who represents parts of Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo, was named the new vice president. Castellanos’ term ends in 2024. She was originally appointed to the board in September 2019 to fill a vacancy left by former Trustee Gary Pritchard, who resigned from his post because he relocated out of the area.

