Maryott Collects More Endorsements for Congressional Bid

By Zara Flores and Shawn Raymundo

San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott’s run for congressional office continues to ramp up, as the Republican candidate has recently racked up additional endorsements from several mayors and community leaders in California’s 49th Congressional District.

Maryott on Saturday, June 8, also celebrated the grand opening of his campaign headquarters in Carlsbad, where he hosted several local officials including Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall and Tony Krvaric, the chairman to the San Diego Republican Party.

Earlier this month, Maryott announced that he’s collected endorsements from Mission Viejo Mayor Greg Raths and Vista Mayor Judy Ritter—the latest to join a list of more than 80 local elected officials and community leaders who are backing the candidate and his campaign for a seat on the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.

Both Raths and Ritter are strong advocates of the work Maryott has accomplished in San Juan, believing it will translate to the scale of the 49th District. Ritter said Maryott has served the citizens of San Juan well and is confident he will do the same on Capitol Hill.

“He has a proven track record of working with people from all levels of government to get results for the city,” Ritter said in a press release from Maryott’s campaign.

Raths voiced his endorsement, stating he believes Maryott is the only candidate that will bring about economic development and fiscal accountability. As a fellow mayor, he said he’s impressed and admires the work Maryott has done for San Juan.

Maryott was also recently endorsed by Hall and Oceanside Mayor Peter Weiss, as well as the late San Clemente Mayor Steve Swartz before his death last month.

“The outpouring of support I have received from this community as my campaign for Congress develops has been overwhelming,” Maryott said in the release.

The San Juan mayor, who lost in California’s June Primary Election last year to Republican candidate Diane Harkey, is looking to unseat freshman Congressman Mike Levin, a Democrat. Maryott has criticized Levin over his policy views in office, believing he is too extreme and in support of socialist interests.

One policy proposal Maryott has slammed Levin for is the congressman’s support of the Green New Deal, a resolution Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced to encourage the U.S. government to take action against climate change.

“I will always fight for the interests of the 49th District and stand up to the socialists in Congress as they attempt to advance economically devastating policies such as the irresponsible Green New Deal,” Maryott said in the release.

Maryott’s campaign headquarters is located at 5541 Fermi Court, Suite 120, Carlsbad.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow The Dispatch @CapoDispatch.