Staff report

A talk about the medical uses of marijuana will happen during the San Juan Capistrano Garden Club meeting on January 20.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and arrival for coffee starts at 9:30 a.m. The meetings are held at the San Juan Hills Golf Club, the large clubhouse to the right of the bar, at 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. Members are welcome and seating is limited, so all guests must RSVP to gardenclubofsjc@gmail.com.