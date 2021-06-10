Memorial Day Display Draws Thousands to Mission San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

The Field of Honor flag display at Mission San Juan Capistrano over Memorial Day weekend reportedly drew an estimated crowd of 4,000 people.

Flags were displayed at the historic site in tribute to military service members and veterans. The event was a partnership between the Mission and Homefront America, a San Juan-based nonprofit that assists the military community.

Each flag individually honored a specific service member, veteran, or first responder. Vietnam War veterans James Funk and Larry Lawrence were among those honored.

“Field of Honor is about bringing people together to show their patriotism and pride in America with an experience that is positive and meaningful,” Homefront America Founder and President Mamie Yong Maywhort said in a news release.

Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said seeing hundreds of American flags “beautifully displayed” and each representing an actual person who has served the country was “pure awe.”

The recent Field of Honor event hosted at Mission San Juan Capistrano paid tribute to military veterans and service members. Photo: Courtesy of Mission San Juan Capistrano.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

