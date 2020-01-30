MemorialCare Opening Health Center in Sendero Marketplace

Staff report

MemorialCare announced in a press release the opening of a new 26,000-square-foot, comprehensive health center in Rancho Mission Viejo’s Sendero Marketplace, located at 30492 Gateway Place.

The new facility has a wide range of primary care physicians and services. Providers include family medicine physicians, pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists, sports medicine specialists and other specialty physicians, nurses, medical assistants and support personnel, according to the press release. There are also X-ray and lab services, 3D mammography, and breast ultrasound. Hours begin at 8 a.m.

“Rancho Mission Viejo and MemorialCare share a passion for achieving, sustaining and improving the quality of life and health—that’s why we’re proud to be the exclusive medical provider for this incredible community,” Mark Schafer, MD, CEO, MemorialCare Medical Foundation, said in the press release. “We’re excited to open this state-of-the-art, custom-designed health center capable of providing comprehensive medical care all under one roof.”

Marcia Manker, CEO of MemorialCare Saddleback and Orange Coast Medical Centers, said MemorialCare’s new health center is the foundation of community health for the active, growing and exciting Rancho Mission Viejo community.

“The new health center is a perfect fit for people of all ages with a wide range of health care needs. If patients require hospital care, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center’s exceptional team of clinicians and support staff are just a short distance away,” Manker said.

MemorialCare is working with the RanchLife community association to offer events and health seminars on topics such as diet, exercise and preconception planning to support the active outdoor lifestyle residents like.

“Physicians at MemorialCare Medical Group are dedicated to delivering the highest quality, most easily accessible care to our patients,” said Ian Bare, MD, Medical Director, Rancho Mission Viejo Health Center. “Our goal is to be the preferred provider for families of all of South County—Rancho Mission Viejo, Ladera Ranch, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Irvine, Rancho Santa Margarita and every city throughout the region—where we have numerous community physician practices, outpatient surgery, medical imaging, urgent care, breast health, dialysis and other health care services.”

The community is invited to the Rancho Mission Viejo Health Center grand opening celebration on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, with a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. Participants can tour the Health Center and meet the physicians. Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning and Angels Strike Force members will greet fans from 10 a.m. to noon. The event features food and activities for children and adults, health screenings and more.

For additional details about the free event and Health Center, visit memorialcare.org/rmv or call 877.696.3622 to make an appointment. To schedule a mammogram, call 949.452.7200.