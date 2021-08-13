Memory Care Facility Holds Ribbon-Cutting

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Serra Sol Memory Care, a care center for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, hosted a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Representatives from the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce attended.

Attendees were able to personally check out the community and learn about how Serra Sol helps residents and their families.

Serra Sol’s services include occupational and speech therapy, a fitness studio, and resident assessments. Serra Sol’s address is 31451 Avenida Los Cerritos in San Juan Capistrano. Visit serrasol.com for more information.

Serra Sol Memory Care, a care center for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, hosted a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Photo: Debra Wells

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

