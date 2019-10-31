Metrolink maintenance will cause rail crossing closure

Metrolink track maintenance will cause a full road closure on the Del Obispo Street rail crossing between Camino Capistrano and Alipaz Street during maintenance hours, according to a news release issued by Metrolink.

Track work is scheduled Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 p.m. until Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 a.m.

“The track maintenance work will include the removal of grade crossing panels, replacement of track fasteners, resurfacing of the railroad track, pouring of new asphalt and installing roadway striping and reflectors,” the release stated.

Detour signs will direct vehicles and pedestrians.