Metrolink Resumes Services in South OC

Staff report

Metrolink services resumed for the San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano and Oceanside train stations on Monday, Oct. 4.

Services were temporarily halted for emergency repairs as crews worked to stabilize a portion of the railroad in south San Clemente, where movement in the tracks was found.

“The regional rail agency immediately began efforts to stabilize the toe of the slope by placing boulders—known as riprap—adjacent to the track,” Metrolink said in a news release.

Train speed restrictions will be in place as a precautionary measure, according to Metrolink.

Pacific Surfliner operations have also reportedly resumed in the area.

