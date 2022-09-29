Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Construction crews in October 2021 drop riprap on the sea side of the railroad track in south San Clemente. Photo: Fred Swegles

By Shawn Raymundo

Train service from Metrolink and the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner between South Orange County and Oceanside will be suspended until further notice beginning Friday, Sept. 30, the agencies announced late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29.

Metrolink’s service is suspended between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station and the Oceanside station. There will be no alternative transportation provided by Metrolink.

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will be suspended between the Irvine station and the Oceanside station, with no stops in San Juan Capistrano or the San Clemente Pier. Bus connections will be provided between Irvine and Oceanside.

The suspension of service comes after Metrolink reported movement on the rail line in south San Clemente earlier this month. Metrolink said in its announcement that there has been continued movement on the right of way.

“Working with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors, we have determined to ensure passenger safety service suspension is necessary,” Metrolink said. “Until we have confirmation from the experts the slope movement has stopped, we will not resume Metrolink service.”

Metrolink had suspended service in the same area a year ago so crews could stabilize the portion of the tracks that sits at the bottom of a bluff—where strong waves routinely crash, leaving the railroad vulnerable to movement.

Alert: Until further notice, effective Friday, September 30, Metrolink is suspending OC & IEOC Line service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and Oceanside due to continued movement to the right of way. Please see link to learn more information. https://t.co/fcm2HnhSVb — Metrolink (@Metrolink) September 29, 2022

Scott Johnson, Metrolink’s director of communications, told the Orange County Register last week that Metrolink recently placed more than 1,600 tons of large boulders, referred to as rip rap, to help stabilize the track.

According to Metrolink, Orange County Line trains traveling from the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station and Los Angeles Union Station “will operate as scheduled.” As for the Inland Empire-Orange County Line, all of those trains will continue to run as scheduled between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and San Bernardino.

This is a developing story.

