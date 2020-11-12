Military Assistance Nonprofit Receives Presidential Award

Staff report

Homefront America, a San Juan Capistrano-based volunteer nonprofit that helps out and raises awareness for military service members and their families, recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

“While I am proud we received this award, I know it would not have been possible without the many incredible people who I have the privilege to work with every day,” co-founder Mamie Yong Maywhort said. “They are my rock, and they are the ones who made this award possible, and I am beyond grateful to each and every one of them for their support. And, I proudly share this award with them.”

Homefront America provides Christmas toys and school supplies for military families, and helps facilitate community service hours for high schoolers through their work.

Right to left: Kyra Carriere, 12, Hailey Daniels, 7, and Kelsi Daniels, 4, all from Oceanside, work on Christmas cards during Homefront America’s Christmas Toy Store event. This is a file picture from a previous year. Photo: Allison Jarrell