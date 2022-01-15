Mission Aims to Increase Local Stewardship Through New Corporate Giving Officer

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

In order to facilitate increased stewardship and care for the landmark site from the local business community, Mission San Juan Capistrano has hired a corporate giving officer—a new position for the historic location.

Juliet Patino will serve in the role and comes to the Mission with an extensive background in the nonprofit sector, which she has worked in with various programs and fundraising efforts for the past 14 years.

Juliet Patino will work with local businesses to enhance their support of Mission San Juan Capistrano as the Mission’s new corporate giving officer. Photo: Courtesy of Mission San Juan Capistrano

Patino was recently the corporate relations manager at Orangewood Foundation, where she helped to increase philanthropic efforts with corporations and individuals supporting the county’s foster and community youth, a news release said.

“Businesses are home to wonderful and caring individuals who want connection to their passion, and they are using their voices, time, and commitment to enrich their community for all to enjoy,” Patino stated in the news release. “Building the bridge to bring corporations, individuals and nonprofits together is my passion.”

Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said she was drawn to Patino because of her “ ‘all-in’ attitude for working collaboratively with business owners” and focus on “finding new ways to ensure mutual success.”

“I am looking forward to working with her closely to ensure the Mission’s continued success and mutually beneficial partnerships with area businesses,” Adams said.

Patino lives in South Orange County with her husband and two daughters.

