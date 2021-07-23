‘Mission Bell Ringer’ Boxing Event Coming to Reata Park

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Zach Cavanagh

Boxing is back in San Juan Capistrano.

Capistrano Boxing Gym will host its first-ever, USA Boxing-sanctioned event in the “Mission Bell Ringer” on Aug. 14 at “The Limo Barn” at the Reata Park & Event Center.

“Our boxing team is comprised of youngsters to mid-40s,” Capistrano Boxing Gym coach Rudy Garcia said. “They have all worked very hard to compete in this event.”

Weigh-ins are at 8 a.m. and matches will begin at 11 a.m. There are 20 slots on the preliminary fight card, with three breaks scheduled in the day’s action. There will be a 30-minute break at noon, an hour intermission at 1:30 p.m. and another 30-minute break at 3:30 p.m. The final match of the day is scheduled for 5 p.m.

For tickets, go to capistranoboxinggym.com/events. For more information, contact the Capistrano Boxing Gym at 714.931.3814 or email info@capistranoboxinggym.com.

