Mission Gala Drawing Gives Opportunities for Jewelry, Luxury Hotel Stay

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

The annual fundraising gala for Mission San Juan Capistrano is scheduled for Sept. 16—and with it comes the chance to win high-end prizes in a gift drawing.

Featured items include Lugano Diamonds heirloom earrings with over 5.5 carats of pear-shaped rubies surrounded by round VS diamonds set in 18k yellow gold valued at $15,600; a $4,500 value package at the Inn at Mission San Juan Capistrano, which includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom villa, dinner for two at the hotel restaurant Ysidora, and other amenities; and a “stay and play” package at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, which includes a two-night stay in a resort view room and other luxuries.

An electric bike package valued at $2,000 from Buy My Bikes is also a featured drawing opportunity.

Drawing tickets are $100 each and can be purchased in advance by contacting Brenda Mumma at 949.234.1311. The winner does not need to be present to win.

Tickets for the gala are sold out.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

