Mission to Host 2019 Benefit Gala

Staff

Mission San Juan Capistrano on Friday, Sept. 20, will host its 2019 Romance of the Mission benefit gala on the historic grounds, where guests will be treated to a live intimate performance by the Grammy-award winning producer and vocalist Steve Tyrell.

In the ruins of The Great Stone Church, Tyrell will perform several of his popular jazz standards. Tyrell, who has achieved success as a singer, songwriter, producer and music supervisor for nearly 50 years, has worked with several legendary artists including Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige and Stevie Wonder.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Romance of the Mission gala in their continued efforts to preserve the historic San Juan Capistrano Mission,” Tyrell said in a press release from the Mission. “It will be my honor to perform and I am looking forward to an unforgettable evening.”

In addition to the performance, the Mission will also honor Carol and Don Dokowski for their extensive support and commitment to preserving the Mission. The couple is recognized as long-time supporters of Mission events.

Don, a high-school English teacher of 35 years who went on to officiate collegiate and NFL football games including Super Bowl XXXII, serves on the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors. Carol is known to support a variety of humanitarian causes.

“Don and Carol have become beloved ambassadors and can be seen at nearly every event rallying for preservation and appreciation of the Mission San Juan Capistrano,” Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said in the release.

The gala will kick off at 6 p.m. with an opening reception in the Mission’s Front Gardens. For more information on underwriting or to request an invitation, contact Barb Beier at 949.234.1323 or email her at bbeier@missionsjc.com.