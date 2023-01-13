Staff report

Two new members were recently announced for the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors, both used to interacting with the San Juan Capistrano community.

Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird and Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen are the new members of the board, which oversees maintaining Mission San Juan Capistrano and its place in Orange County.

“I am truly honored and grateful to be considered to join such an esteemed group of professionals who are so deeply invested into the preservation of the Jewel of the Missions,” said Baird, who lives in Laguna Niguel and opened his downtown San Juan restaurant in 2017.

Local restaurant owner Trevor Baird has recently joined the Board of Directors for the Mission Preservation Foundation, which advocates for Mission San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Courtesy of Karen Reuter Photography

Baird grew up in South Orange County and, like many other locals, visited the Mission when he was younger.

Teigen also lives in Laguna Niguel, has 27-plus years of experience in health care and has spoken at San Juan Capistrano Coffee Chat forums about health aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The history and beauty of the restoration of this site is a reminder to us all what a community can accomplish when they come together around a common cause, and I am excited to continue living out that legacy,” Teigen said.

Mission Preservation Foundation President George O’Connell said the addition of the two “competent and engaged community leaders” will keep the future of the Mission intact.

“I’m grateful that they accepted the invitation and know that they will bring a lot to the table as together we look ahead to casting a wider net of support for the care, preservation and stewardship of Orange County’s only Mission,” O’Connell said. “They are both terrific people and will no doubt bring additional enthusiasm and new insights.”