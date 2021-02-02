Mission, Restaurants Plan to Reopen After State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Mission San Juan Capistrano will open again to the public on Thursday, Feb. 4, after being closed since December.

The historic site temporarily closed for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic late last year, due to a stay-at-home order issued for Southern California and other regions by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Mission San Juan Capistrano will be open Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., according to a news release. Mask and social distancing requirements will still be in place for visitors.

Mission San Juan Capistrano is again reopening, with safety modifications still in place. Photo: Collin Breaux.

“While Mission San Juan Capistrano has faced many hardships during months of closures, it remains a beacon of hope and a place of inspiration, education and preservation,” Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said. “On behalf of the Mission Preservation Foundation, we wholeheartedly welcome back visitors to experience this historic and sacred space.”

Local restaurants and wineries are also planning to reopen: Five Vines Wine Bar on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m., Mayfield on Feb. 3, and Trevor’s at the Tracks on Feb. 8.

