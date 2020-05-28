Mission San Juan Capistrano Announces Plans for Reopening

Staff report

Mission San Juan Capistrano will reopen the historic site “gradually and carefully in the coming days,” according to online announcements.

Preview days for donors, members and volunteers are scheduled for Thursday, June 11, and Friday, June 12. The Mission’s first official public reopening date is planned for Saturday, June 13, Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said in an announcement posted to the Mission’s website. The Mission will be open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at certain hours following the public reopening.

“It seems we have been closed a long time, and we can’t wait to welcome you back to our beautiful Mission San Juan Capistrano,” Adams said. “Our mission, or purpose, has always been to keep everyone healthy and safe during any visit to the Mission. However, these unprecedented times call for us to review our process and develop an opening plan that assures everyone of this commitment.”

The reopening will come with modifications, including asking guests to bring their own drinking water, wear masks and practice social distancing. In addition, a few rooms and features will be temporarily closed upon reopening. Mission staff is also encouraging that membership and ticket sales be done online. Occupancy in the Mission Store will be reduced, and there will be no large group tours.

The historic site has been temporarily closed during the global health crisis, the first time the grounds have been closed in approximately 100 years. The Mission is a popular visiting spot for locals and tourists, as well as for students on field trips.

The announcement comes as other parts of San Juan Capistrano and elsewhere are also gradually reopening with modifications, including the City Council Chambers.