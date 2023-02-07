Visitors to Mission San Juan Capistrano can once again check out unseen areas of the historic grounds through VIP tours.

VIP guests will be led by an experienced guide and get to explore a wine vat and private Sacristy of the Ruins in small groups, a news release said.

Each VIP guest will also receive a special memento. Trips can be reserved online at missionsjc.com.

VIP tours are offered on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The cost is $35 for adults and $30 for children. Groups are limited to 25 people.

“We are thrilled to bring back weekend guided tours after the program was curtailed by the impacts of the pandemic,” Mission San Juan Capistrano Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said. “We hope that guests will enjoy seeing the Mission up-close and more personally through this program, leaving with an even better perspective of the importance of this place.”