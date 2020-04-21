Mission San Juan Capistrano Digitally Celebrating Earth Day

Staff report

Mission San Juan Capistrano may be temporarily closed and in-person Earth Day events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Mission is still digitally celebrating the environmental holiday.

The Mission is scheduled to share online content on social media on Wednesday, April 22.

The Mission also has a Digital Resource Center on their website for people who want to take a virtual tour of the grounds, and is participating in distance learning while schools are closed and children are encouraged to stay indoors.