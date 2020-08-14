Mission San Juan Capistrano Docent Society Featuring Guest Speakers at Upcoming Meetings

Staff report

The Mission San Juan Capistrano Docent Society will feature guest speakers at their upcoming meetings. Stephen O’Neil will speak on Sept. 17, Domingo Belardes will speak on Oct. 15, and Richard Carrico will speak on Nov. 19. The meetings are scheduled for the San Juan Capistrano Community Center from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Jerry Nieblas and Adelia Sandoval were the guest speakers for a June 18 meeting and spoke about developing the Putuidem Village Cultural Center. Call 949.551.1914 for more details on how to join the Docent Society.

The Mission Docent Society has speakers scheduled for upcoming meetings. Photo: Bill Van Huss.