Mission San Juan Capistrano Gala Returns in September

Staff report

Featured photo: Courtesy of Mission San Juan Capistrano

The annual “Romance of the Mission” fundraising gala for Mission San Juan Capistrano is set for September, and will honor longtime San Juan Capistrano residents Joan and Bill Cvengros.

The event will happen at the site grounds on Friday, Sept. 16, and pay tribute to the local special guests for their “extensive support” of the historic venue, a news release said. The black-tie gathering will include a catered four-course dinner by Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano—a boutique hotel next to the Mission—and floral design services and décor by Rogers Gardens of Newport Beach.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a special place that brings my family—and others—back time and time again for memories that will last a lifetime,” Bill Cvengros said in the news release.

Bill Cvengros has served on the Mission’s Preservation Foundation board for over 20 years and reportedly focused on the financial stability and transparency of the Mission during leadership terms on the board.

The couple has lived in San Juan for 30 years and were Grand Marshals for the 2012 Swallows Day Parade.

“This dynamic duo is part of all of the best that San Juan has to offer its community and Mission San Juan would not be what it is today without their generosity, leadership, time and devotion to ensuring it is sustainable and accessible for all,” Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said.

Live music will be performed by Sydney James Harcourt and Vonzell Solomon.

Contact Darlynn Kitcher at 949.234.1308 or dkitcher@missionsjc.com to be added to the wait list for tickets.

