Mission San Juan Capistrano Gears Up for Swallows Return, St. Joseph’s Day in March

Staff report

The annual return of the swallows to San Juan Capistrano and St. Joseph’s Day are set for March 19—and Mission San Juan Capistrano is prepared to celebrate the occasions again.

The historic site will host live entertainment, bell ringing, local food and craft vendors, and a virtual presentation by swallows expert Dr. Charles Brown that day.

“Mission San Juan Capistrano opens its doors to the faithful, the weary, the families, the students and the birds this year on St. Joseph’s Day after having significantly reduced or canceled festivities over the past two years,” Mission San Juan Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said in a news release. “The historic bells will ring at noon on March 19 to celebrate Saint Joseph and welcome everyone home, including the swallows.”

Tickets are on sale now. Visit missionsjc.com for more information.

