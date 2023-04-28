One of the most well-known venues in South Orange County is gearing up for signature events happening soon and later this year.

Mission San Juan Capistrano and Homefront America, a local nonprofit that advocates for military service members and veterans, are again hosting the Field of Honor recognition for Memorial Day weekend.

American flags will be displayed on the Mission grounds from May 23-29. Each flag will be in honor of a service member, veteran, first responder, or other hero.

“We are profoundly grateful to have Mission San Juan Capistrano as our partner to bring this extraordinary display of patriotism to the community,” Homefront America Founder and President Mamie Yong Maywhort said. “I personally cannot think of a better home than this beautiful historic landmark to pay respect to those who sacrificed so much for our cherished freedoms.”

Sponsorships begin at $50 per flag, with all proceeds benefiting Homefront America’s charitable programs, a news release said. Mission visitors will be able to see the flags with general admission tickets.

Further down the road on Sept. 22, the Mission will also hold the annual Romance of the Mission Gala, the venue’s big fundraiser.

This year’s gala honorees are local financial institution Farmers & Merchants Bank and the Walker family, who runs the bank.

“Giving back to organizations that provide such a powerful service to the community is a privilege,” Farmers & Merchant Bank Chairman/CEO Daniel K. Walker said. “We value the Mission’s preservation and stewardship of its historical site as well as the events that bring our neighbors together and create a strong sense of community.”

The live music at the gala will be provided by Lyric, a female vocal trio.

General admission tickets start at $1000, while opportunity drawing tickets are $100 and include packages at Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort.

Visit missionsjc.com for more information.