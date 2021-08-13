Mission San Juan Capistrano Receives Federal Relief Funding

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Nearly $19 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding will go to local entertainment venues, theaters, and museums in North County San Diego and South Orange County—including Mission San Juan Capistrano.

The historic Mission is one of 28 regional sites receiving assistance funds through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Mike Levin’s office.

“The Mission Preservation Foundation is grateful for this critical funding. The pandemic’s devastating impacts on the Mission closed it for the first time in 100 years and nearly all revenue sources were eliminated,” said Mechelle Lawrence Adams, Executive Director of Mission San Juan Capistrano. “With funding like this, we can determine our rebound plan that includes new programs, processes, while still keeping our doors open and hosting important community traditions.”

The Mission is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other recipients included Oceanside Theatre Company, Lux Art Institute, and the Carlsbad Music Festival.

“As we recover from the pandemic, I’m glad that local venues have received the federal relief they need to make up for some of their lost revenue and help reopen their doors to everyone who cherishes their events,” said Levin. “While they work to ensure the show goes on, I’ll keep working to make sure they have the support they need to continue serving our community.”

The SVOG program was created as part of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Levin’s office. The Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance administers more than $16 billion through the SVOG program.

