Mission SJC Hosts Historic Photograph Display

An archival display depicting restoration efforts at Mission San Juan Capistrano is now available for viewing at the historic South Orange County landmark.

The exhibit is titled “Resurgam: The Rise of the Mission in the 1920s” and is the first exhibit for the Mission following recent pandemic closures. Resurgam is Latin for “I shall rise again,” according to a news release.

“Our newest exhibit celebrates the Mission’s evolution and revival over the past 100 years as a result of dedicated and ongoing preservation,” Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams said in the release.

The exhibit is in the West Wing museum building and on display for a limited time. The Mission is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

