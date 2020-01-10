Mission Statues Being Temporarily Relocated

Staff report

Three historic statues will be temporarily moved from their permanent space in the Serra Chapel at Mission San Juan Capistrano, according to a winter 2019 issue of the Jewel, a Mission newsletter.

The relocation will take place in mid-January to conserve the statues.

“The statues of Saint Dominic and Saint Loyola, both believed to have been displayed in the niches of the Great Stone Church before the earthquake of 1812, as well as an 18th century statue of Saint Joseph, are in need of cleaning, as well as stabilization of surface paint and in-painting of losses,” the newsletter said. “Fine Art Conservation Laboratories in Santa Barbara have been contacted for this project.”

The statues will return in the spring.