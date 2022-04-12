MissionFest Returns to San Juan Capistrano in June

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured image: Devin Dawson performed at MissionFest 2021. The event returns this summer. Photo: Collin Breaux

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. for the fourth annual country musical festival MissionFest, which will take place again at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park on June 4. Tickets will be available at missionfest.com and eventbrite.com.

Chase Rice, known for “Lonely If You Are” and other hit songs, will headline. The full lineup is expected to be announced soon.

“The event also features fine wines, craft breweries, great local cuisine, unique vendors and an array of outdoor activities in the plush equestrian grounds,” a news release said.

MissionFest was last held at the park on July 10, 2021.

