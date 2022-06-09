Moments in Time: Plenty to See and Do in San Juan Capistrano This Summer

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Jan Siegel

For the first time in two years, places and events are opening up in San Juan Capistrano. The summer promises to be a very busy time for our town. Recently, the Orange County Register did a summertime spotlight on places to visit by train this summer and how far each place was from the train station. Most of the places highlighted for San Juan Capistrano were between a one- and three-minute walk from the train depot!

While the description was for restaurants, there are many places in town for visitors to walk from the depot—including the Mission, the Historical Society, Los Rios Street, the Blas Aguilar Adobe, and the library. And, remember, the walks starting at the depot are sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the Historical Society docents and the Walking Tour Guides of Blas Aguilar Foundation. Although the tours are regularly given on Saturday and Sundays, they are available for groups during the week. For further information on tours, call the individual places or visit their websites.

Metrolink has also started a summer program with a special $5 weekday pass. That price is good anywhere Metrolink goes, from Los Angeles to any of the other nine lines. With gas prices rising daily, this seems like a great way to visit many places in Southern California, and particularly our town. The special pass is also good on all buses and subways that Metrolink offers as free transfers. This program started on May 31 and ends on September 2. Even for local residents going to the beach, this pass lets you off at the San Clemente Pier, so no parking costs. Check Metrolink web page for more information.

The Historical Society is hosting its annual membership mixer for the first time in two years on June 12 from 1-4 p.m. The traditional taco meal will be served. This will also be an opportunity to see the modifications made on the property since the pandemic. The event is free for current members, and the cost for guests is $10 per person. This is also a great time to renew your membership and support historic preservation in San Juan Capistrano.

The free Summer Nite Concerts in Historic Town Center Park are also back. Food trucks, activities for children and local business expos will be on-site. Time for the events is 6-8 p.m. June 15 is the Blue Breeze Band, July 20 is 4X4 (a tribute to the titans of classic rock), August 17 is Brent Payne singing country and western, and September 21 is Tijuana Dogs, featuring classic rock.

San Juan Capistrano is also planning on the traditional July 4th celebration at the Community Center.

The Mission continues to have special events all summer long.

Spend a “Moment in Time” in historic San Juan Capistrano this summer, and encourage friends and family to visit the many places and events our town has to offer. We have become a destination for Southern California.

Jan Siegel was a 33-year resident of San Juan Capistrano and now resides in the neighboring town of Rancho Mission Viejo. She served on the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission for 13 years, has been a volunteer guide for the San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library’s architectural walking tour for 26 years and is currently the museum curator for the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. She was named Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2005, Volunteer of the Year in 2011 and was inducted into the city’s Wall of Recognition in 2007.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

