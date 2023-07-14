Editor’s note: This is the conclusion of a multi-part series.

Jan Siegel

When the telegraph came to San Juan Capistrano, Judge Richard Egan became the town telegraph operator, because he spoke both English and Spanish. He quickly learned Morse code. Being town telegrapher would have a downside.

Egan remained a bachelor his entire life, but not for trying. The love of his life was a young girl he first saw at the Mission, Mollie Sheean. Sheean was called the “Belle of San Juan Capistrano,” as she attended many of the parties at his home, Harmony Hall, escorted by Egan.

According to Egan biographer Ellen Lee, “Earlier, Mollie had left a suitor named Peter Ronan of Montana from where the family had come. One day, Egan received a wire for Mollie.”

“It was from Ronan, who wanted to visit her in San Juan Capistrano. Egan carried the message to Mollie,” Lee continued. “Mollie was confused about what to do, but she finally told Egan to wire Ronan back and ask him to come to San Juan Capistrano, and so Egan tapped out the telegram that spelled the end of his romance.”

Mollie married Ronan at the old Mission, rode off to San Diego on her honeymoon, and returned to Montana. She and Peter had nine children.

In her diary, Mollie wrote, “Richard Egan, soldier, scholar, judge, great-hearted gentleman, was my friend for fifty-four years. He stood by my father through all his struggles in San Juan Capistrano—the lingering illness and death of my stepmother, the cruel accident which made necessary the amputation of my father’s right arm, in other crises of which I cannot bear to write.”

“He was with my father during his last hours, drew up his will and settled his earthly affairs,” Mollie continued. “For thirty-five years, he tended the plot in the old Mexican cemetery on the hill where he was at rest.”

The current Old Mission Cemetery is the property that the Sheeans owned.

The Santa Ana Register reported that “during his life, Egan was called to frequent public service. He served 40 years as clerk of the school board in San Juan Capistrano. He served as supervisor of Los Angeles County from 1880-1884.”

“When Orange County formed in 1889, he served on the commission for the adjustment of disputed claims between the two counties,” The Santa Ana Register reported. “He procured most of the right of way for the Santa Fe Railroad for its Los Angeles to San Diego branch and for years was a director for the company operating that section of the railroad. He was a member of the Orange County highway commission.”

Egan and Marco Forster were concerned that the influx of tourists would add to the neglect of the Mission grounds. In 1892, Egan was appointed to the first Southern California committee formed to help repair some of the damage to Mission grounds.

Egan did much of the restoration work himself and, in 1895, he was financed by the Landmark Club of Los Angeles for his efforts. Charles Lummis, founder of the Landmark Club, called Egan “a whole construction force in himself.” Egan continued helping restore the Mission when Father John O’Sullivan arrived in 1910.

Egan passed away on February 9, 1923, from hardening of the arteries. He was found on the floor of his home, Harmony Hall, by Henry Vanderleck, owner of the restaurant across the street and where Egan was expected for his noon meal.

San Juan Capistrano is extremely fortunate that Richard Egan chose this community for his home. You can spend a “Moment in Time” by visiting Ellie’s Table, the site of the Egan House on Camino Capistrano, and share, as Ellen Lee states, “a picturesque reminder of the Irish alcalde, one of Orange County’s most colorful pioneers.” Jan Siegel was a 33-year resident of San Juan Capistrano and now resides in the neighboring town of Rancho Mission Viejo. She served on the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission for 13 years, has been a volunteer guide for the San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library’s architectural walking tour for 26 years and is currently the museum curator for the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. She was named Woman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2005, Volunteer of the Year in 2011 and was inducted into the city’s Wall of Recognition in 2007.