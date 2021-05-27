Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan Show Support for Veterans

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan will spend Memorial Day weekend in Chattanooga, Tenn., to help Freedom Sings USA, a nonprofit that incorporates music into helping military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues.

James and Marie Kelly will play with their act, The James Kelly Band, during a musical event on Saturday with Freedom Sings USA. The James Kelly Band previously played during a similar Freedom Sings USA event in 2019.

James and Marie Kelly, a married couple, were named Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan for the 2020 Fiesta de Las Golondrinas season by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association in 2019. The annual Swallow’s Day Parade hosted by the Fiesta Association did not happen in 2020 or this year, though dignitaries are keeping their titles for the next parade.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

