Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan Support Veterans

Staff report

Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan have recently been busy helping veteran causes and raising awareness of the struggles veterans face.

James Kelly, with The James Kelly Band, recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to play music for Freedom Sings USA, which uses music to help veterans heal from ailments. They were in Tennessee to support Van Booth, who is walking across the country to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

James and Marie Kelly, a married couple, were named Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan for the 2020 Fiesta de Las Golondrinas season by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association.