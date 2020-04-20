Music Preserves Foundation Provides Enrichment for Distance Learning

Staff report

Music Preserves Foundation is hosting an online enrichment music program for junior high and high school students within Capistrano Unified School District.

The “Artist Spotlight” series is a bi-weekly online enrichment program that features a performance by a touring or local professional musician and spotlights a CUSD music student. Each episode features a short interview followed by a live musical performance by the professional musician and a pre-recorded performance by a CUSD music student. The first episode premiered Wednesday, April 15 at 1 p.m. on CUSD’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and featured local musician, Jason Feddy, and South Orange County School of the Arts at Dana Hills High School student Molly Bergman’s video “Days Like That.”

The next episode will be on Wednesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. with musician Corey McCormick and San Juan Hills High School student Jasmine Seveah.

CUSD students interested in having a song considered for the Music Preserves Artist Spotlight can email a YouTube link to anthony@musicpreserves.org

“We hope our Artist Spotlight series will inspire CUSD music students by giving them the perspective of a professional musician in a manner similar to our Backstage Experience at the local music festivals,” shared Anthony Small, Music Preserves Foundation Executive Director and co-founder.

The partnership between Music Preserves Foundation and CUSD has grown steadily over the past year as Music Preserves Foundation piloted its American Music History program in fall of 2019 supplementing U.S. History with American Music History and providing cultural perspective in 5th grade classrooms. In December, the CUSD Board of Trustees honored Music Preserves Foundation with a special recognition award for the innovative program.

“We are proud of our partnership with CUSD and are grateful for the support and enthusiasm they have shown for our educational programs,” said Patti Compton, President and co-founder of Music Preserves Foundation. “The foundation is transforming their American Music History program into interactive online curriculum that will be available in the fall of 2020.”

Music Preserves Foundation’s mission is to inspire and educate our community through the preservation and presentation of music. To learn more about Music Preserves Foundation and support their programs, please visit musicpreserves.org

CUSD has also partnered with Anthony Small, a City of Dana Point Arts and Culture Commissioner to launch a new weekly sing along program, “Anthony and the Smalltones” for preschool and elementary school students. Each episode will feature classic children’s songs like “Wheels on the Bus” and “Hokey Pokey” led by Small. “Anthony and the Smalltones” airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on CUSD’s Facebook and Instagram and will also be available on their YouTube channel.

