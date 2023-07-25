South Orange County-based musician Andrew McMahon was a few years removed from graduating Dana Hills High School when he found out he had leukemia.

McMahon’s life was going well before then. He was 22 years old, coming off the heels of his popular pop-punk band Something Corporate, and launching another musical venture called Jack’s Mannequin.

He faced different circumstances when he started to realize he was losing his voice, though. A doctor took his blood, and then his world was turned upside down—but not permanently.

“I’m a leukemia survivor,” McMahon said. “I was diagnosed in 2005 and have been in remission since 2006.”

McMahon lives in San Clemente and is still touring and playing music. After his experiences, he is giving back through the Dear Jack Foundation, a charitable organization he founded that provides assistance programs for adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer, as well as their families.

To raise funds for the Dear Jack Foundation—named after Jack Rose, a childhood friend’s little brother—McMahon and the organization will host a farm-to-table benefit dinner at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano on Aug. 5, with proceeds going to the organization.

McMahon said the Dear Jack Foundation thought the event would be a “cool way” to tie the cause back to the coastal community he calls home. McMahon’s links to The Ecology Center further come from having a friend who works there and having attended several events on the farmland himself.

The longtime indie pop musician describes the format for the fundraiser as a small one, given the guest list will be capped at just 72 people. The Ecology Center often hosts general intimate outdoor farm-to-table dinners, so named because visiting chefs prepare multiple-course meals using ingredients harvested right from the site’s farm. The dinners frequently sell out and give patrons a chance to not only eat but converse and learn about sustainable agriculture.

McMahon became aware of the gap in young cancer patients’ needs through his own experience, including the need for a support group.

“It’s a way to develop community,” he said. “You’re there with other survivors.”

Helping cancer survivors is just as important as recently diagnosed patients, because people who go into remission may feel survivor’s guilt or fear the disease will come back, McMahon added. People who have fought and overcome cancer also have to figure out how to get back into the world, he said.

To that end, the Dear Jack Foundation provides retreats and wellness programs, which includes learning about healthy eating. The organization also grants wishes, such as going on vacation trips, through a program known as LifeList.

Giving cancer patients something to look forward to can be motivating, McMahon said.

“It’s a bright spot in their treatment,” he said.

Figuring out life post-leukemia was a journey for McMahon. He now wants to help pave a path for other people going down a similar road.

“It’s a tricky road back on the mental health side,” he said. “It took some time, but getting to focus on the Foundation, it’s helped me.”

More information about the foundation and how to get tickets for the event can be found at dearjackfoundation.org.