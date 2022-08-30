National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Watch for Southern California

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

Orange County’s coastal areas are under an excessive heat warning expected to last through the Labor Day weekend as a heat wave begins to sweep through Southern California, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service is predicting the county’s coastal cities, including Dana Point and San Clemente, as well as San Juan Capistrano, to get hit with “dangerously hot conditions” from Tuesday, Aug. 30, through 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, with temperatures reaching 85 to 94 degrees.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS said in its advisory.

Let’s take a peek at the peak of this heat wave: Sunday and Monday. 🥵 Highs will top out 10-18 degrees above seasonal normals, without much in the way of overnight relief. This will be particularly problematic near the coast where a lot of folks don’t have A/C. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KWglpCGUhe — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 30, 2022

The hottest days of the heat wave are expected to come at the end of the long holiday weekend, according to a Weather Service news briefing.

The Orange County coast will see a gradual climb in temperatures, starting from Tuesday, as the area’s weather risk level increases from “minor” to “moderate” on Wednesday through Saturday.

By Sunday, every region in Southern California is expected to move into a major weather risk level.

The National Weather Service advises residents to stay hydrated with water, stay indoors and seek air-conditioning, and “dress for the heat” with light-colored and lightweight clothing. Residents should also avoid consuming dehydrating beverages such as alcohol and sugary or caffeinated drinks.

“Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly,” NWS said in the advisory. “If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day.”

Kids and pets also should not be left unattended in cars.

Those experiencing a heat stroke should contact 911, and anyone overcome by heat, NWS noted, should be moved to a shaded location that’s cool.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the managing editor for Picket Fence Media. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.

