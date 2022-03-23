Nature Reserve Gears Up for Spring Camp

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Featured photo: Andrea Clemett

Local kids will get a chance to learn about the outdoors, make art, and explore trails at The Nature Reserve in Rancho Mission Viejo during an upcoming spring camp.

The camp will be held April 4-7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. The outdoor trips will cover various topics, which kids will get to learn about through games, art projects, and personal activities. It won’t all be organized endeavors, though—campgoers will have free time to explore the wilderness under the watchful eye of adult guides.

“We developed this nature camp for kids with curious minds,” said Leeta Latham, executive director for The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. “Often, this exploration grows into a deep interest and respect for the land.”

Youngsters becoming more environmentally minded and learning how to be a good steward of the Earth are beneficial for the community, Latham said.

“During camp, we explore and play in nature to build those connections. The more we can teach children to love the environment, the land, and all living things around them, the longer we’ll be able to protect it,” Latham said. “The same goes for The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. We want this land to be sustained for years to come and enjoyed by all.”

Visit thenaturereserve.org for information on pricing and registration.

