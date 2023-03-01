Though The Nature Reserve is dedicated to maintaining undisturbed outdoor land, the area’s stewards are not opposed to using technology to spread their message of conservation.

Representatives for Rancho Mission Viejo’s outdoor preserve have recently started a new online video series called “Nurture” that educates the viewers about the grounds. Videos can be viewed through RMV’s YouTube channel.

“The idea for the ‘Nurture’ conservation video series came about as we were discussing additional and unique ways to continue to educate and connect the community with The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo,” Nature Reserve Executive Director Leeta Latham said.

“With each episode, our ultimate goal is to cultivate awareness both regionally and locally for the beautiful, protected lands we have here on The Nature Reserve,” she continued. “Our hope is that viewers will learn something new, and it will inspire them to get out into nature to experience and connect with the land firsthand.”

The first episode, published two months ago, is about field trips that youngsters get to take on The Nature Reserve. It features footage of kids walking through the area and touching and writing about plants they see.

“We carefully select episode topics that we know will resonate with residents and viewers and teach them something they may not already know about the land and the opportunities to get involved with The Nature Reserve,” Latham said.

Each episode is narrated by land stewards so viewers can hear directly from experts.

“We have so many talented individuals working with and for us at The Nature Reserve,” Latham said.

The Nature Reserve is currently planning to release a new episode every couple of months.

Educating people can give them an appreciation for the “special land” in Rancho Mission Viejo, Latham said.

“As we so often say, ‘Take care of the land, and the land will take care of you,’ ” Latham said. “This is the ethos we try to instill in residents and the broader community through our work on The Nature Reserve.”