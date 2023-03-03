With the onset of spring on the horizon, The Nature Reserve in Rancho Mission Viejo is preparing for an outdoor event for the community to explore the land in fun ways.

The outdoor preserve will host a walk on March 25 to see and identify butterflies.

“The butterfly walk is a seasonal event on The Nature Reserve,” Nature Reserve Executive Director Leeta Latham said. “Nature and butterfly enthusiasts walk along the trails searching for butterflies who are out feeding on the many native plants growing in the area.”

A volunteer butterfly expert will lead the group and help to identify a wide range of butterfly species that visit and depend on the habitat reserve. That walk will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costs $5 to $15. It is recommended for people 10 years of age or older.

“Themed events like the butterfly walk give visitors an opportunity to learn about and experience specific plants and animals found on The Nature Reserve,” Latham said. “These themed events are also chance for visitors to learn about the history of the people who have called Rancho Mission Viejo their home.”

In contrast to recent stormy weather, Latham said she is hoping for clear skies that day.

“The recent rain has blanketed our hillsides with green grass and brought an abundance of native wildflowers,” she said. “March is a beautiful time to be out searching for butterflies.”