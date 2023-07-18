The summer school break can be a chance for children to be out in nature, learn, and spend time at the library.

A summer educational program hosted by The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo will give kids a chance to blend those elements together.

The Nature Reserve is hosting fun programs on July 24 and 31—both dates on a Monday—so families can participate in self-guided and hands-on activities and crafts, all themed around nature.

The events will be held at the Ladera Ranch Library at 29551 Sienna Parkway from 10 to 11 a.m. Activities and crafts are geared toward children ages 4 to 11.

Bonnie McQuiston, the education and public programs manager for The Nature Reserve, describes the events as “open-house style,” meaning the public is welcome.

“Participants will meet our animal ambassadors, observe animal evidence, and learn from our education team of staff and volunteers at our naturalist-guided stations,” McQuiston said.

Each week will focus on a different nature-based theme.

The July 24 program will cover nature-themed art and give kids a chance to create their own drawings or other ecology-themed works, while the July 31 event will give youngsters a chance to learn about bugs and other insects.

Children may even get a chance to look at critters under a magnifying class during the latter program.

Both events are free.

“All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times,” McQuiston said. “Adults may help guide kids with the activities and crafts, as needed.”

Participants are advised to arrive within 30 minutes of program start time to enjoy all the activities. Program activities will conclude promptly at the event’s end time.

Visit thenaturereserve.org for more information.

Clara Helm contributed to this story.