Given The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo is an outdoor preserve that prohibits development and encourages ecology, celebrating Earth Day is a fitting occasion for the area.

The Nature Reserve will hold an inaugural Earth Day festival on April 16 from 2-6 p.m. The event will have environmentally themed activities and exhibits, family-friendly games, and other fun and educational features.

Amaya Genaro, vice president of community services for Rancho Mission Viejo, said the festival is intended to “celebrate Mother Earth, reflect on its beauty and importance” and share ways to enjoy, invest in and protect Earth, as well as the native ecosystem here at The Ranch.”

“We’re very excited to engage our Ranch residents and the surrounding community to soar to new heights with fun outdoor activities including a rock wall, zipline and obstacle course, as well as Earth Day-themed interactive experiences such as a hands-on tide pool, live butterfly exhibit, birds of prey demonstrations, the Wyland Foundation Mobile Learning Center, and a storytelling stage,” Genaro said.

While RMV has always held an outdoor event around Earth Day, this is the first time it has coordinated with The Nature Reserve for a specific festival—one anticipated to be an annual celebration going forward.

“Here in Orange County, and especially at The Ranch, we live with jaw-dropping landscapes inhabited by unique plants and wildlife,” Genaro said. “Earth Day is a great reminder that if you take care of the land, the land will take of you, which was wisely stated by one of the original Rancho Mission Viejo descendants, Marguerite Daisy O’Neill.”

RMV’s land is what makes the community such a special place to be, Genaro said.

“We hope all those who attend will take away a greater appreciation for the land, as well as glean insight on conservation efforts and practical ways to make a difference in their daily lives to take steps toward a healthier planet,” she said. “Ultimately, we anticipate special offerings like this will remind residents about the importance of being good stewards of this precious place and that some of the aspects of the event will spark joy, curiosity, excitement, and instill a sense of wonder.”

Visit thenaturereserve.org for more information.