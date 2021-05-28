Nearly Half of Orange County Residents Are Fully Vaccinated

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

On the verge of California fully reopening next month, close to half of Orange County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Specifically, over 1.5 million of the county’s total estimated population of 3.17 million are considered fully vaccinated, or 47.2% of people in the county, as of May 26.

The state is urging people to get vaccinated in unique ways, with Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing cash prizes for people who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Ten winners will be selected on June 15 to receive $1.5 million each — prizes totaling $15 million!” an announcement on the state’s pandemic response website said. “All Californians who have had at least one COVID-19 dose will automatically be entered.”

California residents ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose are eligible. In addition, anyone who has gotten at least one dose is eligible to win $50,000 on June 4 and 11, with 15 winners to be announced each day.

Other cash incentives for getting vaccinated are being offered by the state.

The next 2 million Californians who start & complete their vaccination process get $50!



Today in Chinatown LA, we handed out the first $50 incentive cards in the state.



All these folks – and all vaccinated Californians – are ALSO eligible to win MILLIONS. 🎉💸 #VaxFTW pic.twitter.com/XI8UZ3M6x8 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 28, 2021

Restrictions will be lifted on indoor and outdoor settings and for physical distancing for business customers and event attendees on June 15, according to guidelines recently released by the California Department of Public Health. Restaurants, bars, and other gathering spots will be able to be open without capacity limits.

However, vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 tests will be required for large indoor events and recommended for large outdoor events.

The full state reopening comes as COVID-19 cases plunge nationally and some people are fully vaccinated. The June reopening will also do away with the state’s four-tier color-coded pandemic monitoring system that has, at times, limited business operations and activities when cases were high.

Masking requirements for fully vaccinated people are expected to go away on June 15 as well, per Newsom.

Vaccinations continue to occur in California, though demand is slowing. There have been over 3 million vaccine doses administered so far in Orange County.

Statewide, over 37 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 189,544 average doses per day. There are over 7 million doses on hand—representing 37 days of inventory. Half of the state’s population (50.5%) is fully vaccinated.

Orange County has specifically had 3,085,293 doses so far. San Diego County has had over 3.3 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 9.4 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 108,944 doses for Orange County and nearly two million for the state.

There were 62 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 68. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is -12.9%.

Orange County reported 14 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is an increase from last week’s number of 10. There are 35.3% of total ICU beds available, a decrease from last week’s 36.2%. There are 80% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 248,839 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 3,036 total cases and 35 total deaths, with 10 new cases over the past week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,790 total cases and 73 total deaths, with 2 new cases over the past week.

Dana Point has 1,523 total cases and 33 total deaths, with 2 new cases over the past week.

None of the three cities had new coronavirus-related deaths this past week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 340 total cases, with 1 new case this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to May 15, there was a cumulative total of 3,762 cases in Orange County schools with 9 reported from May 9-15, and 30 from May 2-8. Of the total cases, there were 2,329 student cases, 771 teacher cases and 661 cases among other staff. As of May 8, there were 2,058 cases in elementary and middle schools, 1,064 cases in high schools, 116 cases in combined K-12 schools and 523 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, San Clemente High School and Vista Del Mar Elementary School each had one case.

In Dana Point, Dana Hills High School had one case.

In San Juan Capistrano, Del Obispo Elementary School and San Juan Hills High School each had 1 case, and Marco Forster Middle School had 2 cases.

Schools whose boundaries include those cities had no active cases.

