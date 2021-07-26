NEV Legislation for RMV Becomes Law

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

A State Senate Bill that permanently grants the County of Orange the authority to establish a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) transportation plan in Rancho Mission Viejo has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Patricia Bates.

“The signing of SB 214 will further encourage the use of NEVs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Bates said in a news release. “NEVs are a viable alternative to automobile travel in communities like Rancho Mission Viejo, and I am pleased that the Governor agrees.”

Senate Bill 214 intends to remove a previous January 2022 sunset date—set in a previous law—for authorizing the County of Orange to establish a NEV transportation plan for The Ranch. The sunset provision goes back to Senate Bill 956, which passed in 2007 and authorized RMV to develop a plan to support NEV usage within the community.

