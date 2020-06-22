New Assisted Living Community Coming to Rancho Mission Viejo

Staff report

A new assisted living and memory care community is coming to Rancho Mission Viejo.

Construction is underway on The Orchards, scheduled to open in October adjacent to Reata Glen, according to a press release.

Reservations are being accepted now for move-ins.

“Assisted living at the community will offer 58 apartments, most with stunning views of the coastal foothills of southern Orange County,” the press release said. “A ‘Family Fun Zone’ intergenerational room to encourage family visits will include air hockey and other games, TVs, and NFL football parties on the weekends.”

The Orchards, an assisted living community, plans to open in October. Photo courtesy of The Aerial Image.

Other features will include a living room, media room, private dining room for family celebrations, and fitness center. Outdoor amenities will include a courtyard, trellis, and bocce court.

“Full-time wellness nurses, trained caregivers and medication technicians will be on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the press release said. “In light of the coronavirus, The Orchards will have a single point of entry for staff to ensure the health and safety of both residents and employees. All staff will follow strict health and safety measures according to CDC, state and local guidelines.”

A separate, secured memory care neighborhood called The Gardens is also planned to open for residents with dementia. Outside amenities will include a garden, and each memory care resident will have a designated caregiver.

The Orchards also plans to open a nursing facility in early 2021.

For more information, call 949.545.2260 or go to visitorchards.com.