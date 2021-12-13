New Business Promotes Active Lifestyle

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

As owner Derek Strader puts it, Coastal Carts and Out-Fit Fitness is aligned with the Rancho Mission Viejo ethos of wellness and being physically active.

The new company at the Los Patrones Business Park—an industrial center in RMV that houses a variety of business tenants—provides fitness equipment, fitness classes, and licensed golf carts. That last item is a popular mode of transportation throughout the master-planned community, where residents use golf carts to travel to the area’s shopping centers and outdoor recreation spots.

Strader isn’t just a business owner working at The Ranch—he also lives in the community. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he saw his neighbors get more into using fitness equipment, which seemed like the right opportunity to open a shop in a place familiar to him.

“I provide a service to (my neighbors) that’s local and approachable,” said Strader, who’s called RMV home for two and a half years. “We’re here to stay, and we absolutely love it.”

Coastal Carts and Out-Fit Fitness will also provide gym equipment for community fitness centers in RMV, including in the upcoming Rienda neighborhood. The business also aims to make registering golf carts with the state a seamless transition after customers purchase one.

E-bikes, which are becoming popular, are also available for purchase.

Seeing Los Patrones Business Park gradually take off with more and more businesses opening is “wonderful,” Strader said.

“There’s a real need for local commerce,” he said. “There’s a Pilates place. There’s a winery. I think it’s awesome to provide access to residents where it’s a few minutes away from your home.”

He predicts future opportunities for his own store are extensive, given the eventual advent of Rienda and all the new homes being built over the coming years.

Coastal Carts and Out-Fit Fitness officially opened on Dec. 4, and it had a soft opening in October. Visit coastalcartsandfitness.com and out-fit.net for more information.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

