New Group Looks to Help Community During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Collin Breaux | Email: creaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Crisis Kitchen Coalition, a new group banding together with small restaurant owners, is looking to help feed people as the coronavirus pandemic has practically shut down most aspects of daily life.

James Parris, CEO of Sweet Home Capistrano, said the group will provide food for people who are not able to get homemade meals. Distribution will be Saturday, March 21, and it is not believed the statewide stay at home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom will affect operations. The Coalition is accepting donations. Contact Parris at james@sanjuanbakery.com if you have items to donate or call 949.485.9733 for more information.

The distribution site will be in Marbella Plaza (31115 Ranho Viejo Road) n San Juan Capistrano. Pick-up times are 8 to 10 a.m., 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Limits will be two meals per car. The food is free.

San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce board member Ricardo Beas, owner of Ricardo’s Place restaurant in San Juan Capistrano, which is among the restaurants that had to close during the pandemic, said the Chamber is on board with the Coalition. Other groups are welcome to join in and help if they want to, Beas said. The Coalition of California Chambers Orange County is also involved.

“This is to help the needy. Seniors, kids,” Beas said. “We’re trying to do the right thing right now.”

The grassroots effort comes as businesses, restaurants and small shops have closed in San Juan Capistrano, and throughout the country and world, due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus. Downtown San Juan Capistrano, usually bustling with tourists and residents, has been a ghost town lately.

Construction workers and the occasional pedestrian pass by the movie theater of 3:16 Bakery Shop, but the streets are mostly empty.